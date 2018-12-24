Offset Craps Out in Puerto Rico Without Cardi B

Offset Craps Out in Puerto Rico!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Offset hit up a casino Saturday night in Puerto Rico, making the most of his vacation and apparent reconciliation with Cardi B.

Offset and a friend played craps at the Sheraton Convention Center in San Juan. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ, the Migos rapper was betting $10k on each roll of the dice. He plunked down $60k. Offset won some, but lost more.

The night before Offset was backstage as Cardi B performed at the same Convention Center.

It sure seems like the ice has thawed ... after Cardi proclaimed 3 weeks ago her marriage was over.

We got these pics of Cardi B and Offset jet skiing in San Juan during the trip, and she's holding on tight.

It looks like they won't be together for New Year's Eve. Cardi's headlining in Sydney, Australia on New Year's Day, and Migos is performing on New Year's Eve in Miami. Still, it looks like they're back together.