Celeb Prisoners' Christmas Feasting on Classic Items, Cornish Game Hens

Joe Giudice, DMX & Cosby Prison Menus Got 'em Dreaming of a Cornish Christmas

Joe Giudice's last Christmas in America is shaping up to be bittersweet, because it means he's just months away from being deported ... but he also gets to chow down on some fancy fowl.

TMZ's obtained prison menus from across the country, and locked-up celebs are being treated to some pretty decent Christmas cuisine ... including individual Cornish game hens for both Joe and DMX.

Guys like Bill Cosby and Suge Knight aren't so lucky, but will still get their fill of meat, potatoes and dessert. As for Mystikal ... well, his meal's not so merry. Here's a breakdown of their options:

Giudice at Pennsylvania's FCI Allenwood Low prison:

- Cornish game hen or broccoli quiche, cornbread dressing, whole kernel corn, baked sweet potato, chicken gravy, cranberry sauce, salad, dinner rolls and pie.

- Christmas Eve is a bit more downscale ... just chili and cornbread.

The 'Real Housewives of NJ' star is doing time for fraud and will be deported back to his native Italy when he's released in March.

DMX at West Virginia's Gilmer prison:

- Cornish game hen, deli sandwich, PB&J sandwich and chips. Inmates also get a $50 bump in commissary funds for December to use on chocolates, cookies and peanut cluster bars.

X is serving 12 months for tax evasion.

Cosby at Pennsylvania's SCI Phoenix:

- Roast beef, bean burger, whipped potatoes, gravy, green beans, creamy coleslaw, dinner rolls and baked fruit pie. Zero Jell-O.

Cosby got 3 to 10 years for sexual assault.

Suge Knight at California's Wasco State Prison:

- Turkey or chicken, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, salad, veggies, cranberry sauce and ice cream.

Suge struck a plea deal in September in his murder case and started a 28-year sentence.

Mystikal at Louisiana's Caddo Correctional Center:

- 2 turkey dogs, potato salad, greens and cake. In other words, nothing special.

The rapper's being held in lieu of $3 mil while awaiting trial for rape.