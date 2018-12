Royal Fam March to XMAS Church Services

Royal Family Attends Christmas Services

The Royals took a stroll on XMAS Day to attend church services.

Charles, Prince of Wales, along with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Dutchess of Sussex were all in lock step as they walked toward the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate.

That's a lot of royal talk. Now for us plain folk ... Meghan wins the hat contest. BTW, you can barely tell she's about 6 months pregnant.

Merry XMAS.