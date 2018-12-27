Chris Brown Criminal Charges Filed ... Over Monkey Business

Chris Brown Getting Prosecuted Over Exotic Monkey, Charged With Two Crimes

Chris Brown ﻿might be better off with cats and dogs, because he just got slapped with criminal charges over his pet monkey ... TMZ has learned.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles City Attorney is charging CB with two counts of having a restricted species without a permit. The crimes carry a maximum sentence of 6 months in jail.

As you'll recall ... Chris got himself a baby capuchin monkey named Fiji, and he started taking major heat after posting a video of his then-3-year-old daughter, Royalty, playing with the exotic pet. People thought the wild animal posed a danger to his kid, but Chris told everyone to take a chill pill.

Our law enforcement sources say folks notified the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, who launched an investigation.

Breezy didn't have a permit for the monkey, so authorities got a search warrant and planned to raid CB's home, but he voluntarily agreed to surrender the exotic pet.

Chris is due in court Feb. 6.