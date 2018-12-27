Christie Brinkley White Sand Christmas ... With My Beautiful Daughter!!!

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook Looking Hot During Tropical Christmas Trip

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook ﻿traded in snow and scarves for beaches and bikinis this Christmas, and we're glad they did ... because the swimsuit models' vacation pics are the gift that keeps giving!

Christie still slays in a sexy blue swimsuit even at 64, and Sailor definitely got it from her momma ... click through the gallery for Sailor's picture-perfect beach poses in barely-there bikinis. Yeah, we're glad the photo-friendly pair spent this Christmas in a tropical location!

Christie and Sailor proved they're more than just pretty people ... hopping on paddle boards, jumping in kayaks and cruising around on the open water. Beauty and brawn!

Oh, and wait until you see what Christie wore when they were opening presents ... safe to say Santa would love to have her as one of his little helpers.