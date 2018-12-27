Justin Bieber Don't Cry for Me Argentina ... I Can Finally Come Back!!!

Justin Bieber Free to Return to Argentina After Being Cleared in Assault Case

EXCLUSIVE

Justin Bieber is now free to return to Argentina after the country reversed its "No Biebs Allowed" policy ... so all you Beliebers in Buenos Aires can rejoice.

TMZ has learned JB can finally go back to Argentina without fear of being arrested for his alleged role in a beatdown of a photog way back in November 2013.

It's been a long and winding road in the legal system. A trial judge found Bieber guilty, but the case was appealed several times and ultimately the Argentinian Supreme Court reversed the conviction and cleared him.

A "Document of Resolution" was filed December 18 ... officially ending Justin's ban.

As you'll recall ... Bieber was indicted in December 2016 for allegedly ordering his bodyguards to assault a photog as he was leaving a club and take the guy's money and gear.

Justin's not currently on tour, but when he decides to go back ... he's got a huge country in South America available to add to the concert list.