Kenny G's Headlining in Napa for NYE But the Menu's Just As Impressive

If wine, cheese, meat and Kenny G is your idea of a great time for New Year's Eve ... keep reading 'cause you're in luck.

The famous saxophonist will headline the Blue Note in Napa Valley this weekend to ring in the New Year. And, just as impressive as Kenny performing is the menu itself for NYE. The joint's bringing in nearly 100 pounds of steak to cover its brunch and dinner ... plus 550 pounds of dessert!!!

There's gonna be 30 pounds of white chocolate alone ... and more than 500 glasses of wine are expected to be guzzled. It's Napa, duh. The Blue Note expects to meat out more than 200 burgers, and 400 of Kenny's special cocktails made with his very own Hana Gin.

There'll be a pre-fixed 3-course dinner ... including a butternut squash soup with fried goat cheese. The main course -- short rib marmalade. For dessert, try the white chocolate mousse with toasted macadamia nuts.

Fancy that.