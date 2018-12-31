Celeb Deaths in 2018 A Sad Trend Continues ...

Celebrity Deaths in 2018 Include More Tragic Suicides, ODs and Murder

There were a lot of sad and shocking celebrity deaths in 2018, and unfortunately once again ... many were the result of tragedies and stars taking their own lives.

The rap world lost up-and-coming artist XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed, and Mac Miller, who died from an accidental overdose.

Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade, Avicii and several others died by suicide,

There was also an abundance of health-related deaths -- both expected and unexpected. The celeb world also lost legends like Aretha Franklin, Burt Reynolds, and Stan Lee ... while powerful political figures like John McCain, Barbara Bush and George H. W. Bush also passed.

Take a look back at who we've lost in Hollywood and beyond this year.

RIP