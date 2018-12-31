First Shaved Head Playboy Playmate Vendela Lindblom Jokes About Britney Spears

Playmate Vendela Lindblom I'm No Britney ... My Shaved Head's Sexy!!!

Vendela Lindblom's officially shaken the stigma of women with shaved heads made infamous by Britney Spears more than a decade ago ... by making history as the first Playboy Playmate with the hot hairstyle.

We got the Swedish-born model outside Amoeba Records in Hollywood and asked how she managed to land in the pages of the iconic magazine ... she says a lot of girl power's to thank.

Vendela's not really sure why it took so long for a buzz cut Playmate, but she says the time is right now and she's happy to be the first.

She also reveals who she'd vote for as the hottest woman out there with a buzz cut ... no arguments from us.

As for the comparisons to Britney circa 2007 ... Lindblom's a good sport. But, she wants to make it very clear her look is completely by choice ... no mental breakdowns led to the 'do.

Vendela will be featured in the latest Playboy issue as its January 2019 Playmate of the Month ... get it while it's hot.