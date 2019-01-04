Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett's Divorce Settlement Rejected by Court Again

Kendra Wilkinson Can't Get Divorce Stuff Right!!! Court Rejects Docs Again

EXCLUSIVE

Kendra Wilkinson's having a hard time getting officially divorced ... and it's kinda her fault.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Kendra and her estranged husband, Hank Baskett, are STILL officially married after the divorce judgment docs she submitted were rejected by the court for yet another error.

In the docs addressed to Kendra, the court clerk writes it must reject the judgment for the following reason -- which was bolded, underlined and enlarged -- "Please make sure the forms you submit have the correct case number, the full case number should be on all forms in the appropriate place, please check each form prior to submission to court."

As we first reported ... the same thing happened back in November when the court rejected the docs after the wrong jurisdiction date was entered and Kendra forgot to check a required box.

Worth noting ... Kendra -- who filed for divorce last April -- filed the faulty papers each time, but Hank bares responsibility too, since he also signed the docs.

Breaking up is hard to do ... but especially hard for these 2.