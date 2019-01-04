Mike Ditka Feeling Great After Heart Attack ... Excited for Bears Game!

Mike Ditka Feeling Great After Heart Attack, Excited for Bears Game!

The legendary coach tells TMZ Sports he feels great after suffering a heart attack back in November -- and he's already cracking jokes and golfing again!!

79-year-old Mike Ditka was hospitalized following the medical emergency and doctors decided to implant a pacemaker.

Ditka says he realizes he's lucky doctors were able to successfully treat him and he's focused on enjoying life because he realizes he ain't gonna live forever.

"How long this [pacemaker] will ride out? I don't know ... but I'm gonna try to make it last."

Ditka says he was overwhelmed by all of the support he received from the NFL community -- and tells TMZ Sports he can't wait to support his Chicago Bears when they take on the Eagles on Sunday.

Ditka won't be at the game, he'll be watching from home -- but he explains why he thinks the Bears are a force to be reckoned with.

