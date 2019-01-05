Terrence Howard Says Kevin Hart's Homophobic Jokes Are All Part of Comedy

Terrence Howard Kevin Hart's Homophobic Jokes ... All Part of Comedy

Terrence Howard dismisses criticism of Kevin Hart for making homophobic jokes, saying it's all part of the job.

We got Terrance Friday at LAX and he was squarely in Kevin's corner, saying the Academy blew it by passing on him. He went on to say dredging up jokes and tweets from year's past crosses the line, and then insinuated the attack on Kevin might be racial ... pointing to recent comments by Nick Cannon that white comedians made similar homophobic jokes with no consequences.

When our photog pressed, Terrence said it's not a racial thing, but he brings up Nick Cannon's comments a second time.