Chance The Rapper Says Disbelieving Black Women Accusing R. Kelly Taken Out of Context

Chance the Rapper I Was Taken Out of Context Saying I Didn't Believe Black Women Accusing R. Kelly

Chance the Rapper says he was taken out of context a while back when he said he didn't believe R. Kelly's accusers because they were black women.

Chance did indeed make that comment on Lifetime's docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly," but the full statement is a little different. He said, "We're programmed to really be hypersensitive to black male oppression, but black women are exponentially [a] higher oppressed and violated group of people just in comparison to the whole world. Maybe I didn't care because I didn't value the accusers' stories because they were black women."

He went on ... "Usually, n***** that get in trouble for s*** like this on their magnitude of celebrity, it's light-skinned women or white women. That's when it's a big story. I've never really seen any pictures of R. Kelly's accusers."

Chance the Rapper now says making a song with R. Kelly was a mistake, adding, "I made a mistake and I'm happy that those women are getting voices now and I can grow to understand better what my positioning should be or should've been when that opportunity came."