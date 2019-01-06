David Arquette I Kicked My Opponents Ass ... Then I Scalped Him

David Arquette Wins NWA Wrestling Hair Match and Scalps Opponent

EXCLUSIVE

David Arquette made a triumphant return to the ring Saturday night, defeating behemoth wrestler Jocephus and then getting his just reward with a pair of clippers.

David teamed up with former NWA champ, Tim Storm for the 2-on-1 "hair match" at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Clarksville, Tennessee.

There was lots of back-and-forth ... at times, David took a beating and a few slams, but he and Tim eventually prevailed. Before the 3 counts, Jocephus' spiritual advisor tried to hypnotize David, but he blocks her with a dip and a kiss.

NWA President and former Smashing Pumpkins frontman, Billy Corgan entered the ring so David could do the honors and he proceeded to scalp Jocephus.

Things went a lot better for David than the deathmatch in November, where he was brutally beaten and bloodied after his opponent smashed a tube light on his head.