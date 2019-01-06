R. Kelly Didn't Watch Lifetime Docuseries 'Surviving R. Kelly'

R. Kelly I Didn't Watch that Lifetime Show

EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly did not watch a single minute of the docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly," that has now put him in the eye of a ferocious storm ... TMZ has learned.

Sources in day-to-day contact with R. Kelly tell TMZ, the singer is "disgusted" by the series, which makes shocking allegations against him including sex with various underage girls, physical abuse and mind control. People interviewed say he's running a sex cult.

The sources say R. Kelly views the series as a "vendetta" against him by producers and others who have hated him throughout his professional career.

We're told R. Kelly's team downloaded him on the various people who appeared on the show and he claims he doesn't even know half of them. He claims the other half hate him for various personal and professional reasons.

R. Kelly also claims there were various people who wanted to go on camera and defend him but producers shut them out.

The sources say R. Kelly is resolute -- as one source put it, "He's going to sue everybody who had anything to do with this."