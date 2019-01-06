Tank Blasts R. Kelly, Says He Can't Separate Music From the Monster

Tank is going on a full offensive blitz against R. Kelly -- saying he can't separate the music from the monster after watching Lifetime's docuseries.
The R&B crooner posted a lengthy message on social media Sunday, in which he skewered Kelly and what Tank calls his "facilitators" ... including Kelly's team, record company, promoters, and radio stations. He says what he saw on "Surviving R. Kelly" made him come to a realization he wishes he would've reached sooner ... he believes Kelly's accusers.
I lot of artists, song writers, producers, record execs, etc are very confused as to how to respond to what they’ve seen and heard. We’ve all been inspired by this man. We’ve all been witnesses to his musical genius. We have shaped and molded talent we sign after his musical image. We’ve invested so much of ourselves into this man that it’s hard for us to let go. I no longer have that issue. I whole heartedly apologize for not coming to this realization sooner. I CANOT separate the music from the monster! My 3 black daughters won’t let me. What hurts even more are the facilitators around him. His team, his record company, the promoters, the radio stations! There has to be a line drawn. Enough has to be enough at some point. Who are we saying is worth protecting if we let this continue? I choose the lives of these young black girls! I’m sick to my stomach! Let me also say this! There are more men guilty of these crimes! Lets make sure none of them slip through the cracks every again! You are no king because kings don’t treat queens like this! #RnBMoney #TheGeneral
Tank goes on to say that his 3 daughters will not allow him to continue supporting Kelly, adding that he "choose(s) the lives of these young black girls!" He says enough is enough, and that he's sick to his stomach from the allegations made against the R&B legend ... whom Tank calls a musical genius which so many other artists have tried emulating.
He also ends on an ominous note, claiming there are other men guilty of the same crimes Kelly is being accused of ... adding that society should not let them slip through the cracks.
Tank's firm stance on the issue comes after Lifetime's special wrapped Saturday. A lot of celebs are speaking out against R. Kelly ... including Jada Pinkett Smith.