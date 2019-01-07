'Hard Knocks' Star Brogan Roback Says He'll Do Whatever It Takes to Make Steelers

'Hard Knocks' Star Brogan Roback I'm Gonna Do Whatever it Takes ... to Make Steelers

Antonio Brown might want out ... but here's one guy who REALLY wants to be on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster next season -- ex-Browns backup QB Brogan Roback!!!

You remember Brogan from this season's "Hard Knocks" ... he busted his ass behind Baker Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor in the preseason. And then, he famously took his smokin' hot GF to a butterfly garden.

Yeah, she's insanely hot.

It didn't work out for Brogan in CLE ... but the former Eastern Michigan star got a bunch of workouts with other teams after getting cut and ultimately signed a reserve/futures deal with Pittsburgh.

We spoke with Roback and you can tell he's SUPER excited about his shot in the Steel City -- telling TMZ Sports he's laser-focused on making that roster.

"I want to help in any way I can. If that's practice, do cards, whatever it may be. I just want to be able to prove myself."

He added, "[Making] that roster is the biggest thing. This is a dream."

Brogan says he's grateful to have an entire offseason to learn the Steelers playbook and promises to study like crazy so he's prepared for camp.

BROGAN!!!