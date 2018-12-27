Baker Mayfield 'QB RV' Up For Sale ... With Signed Fridge!!

Baker Mayfield's 'QB RV' Up For Sale, Comes With Signed Fridge and Contract

Exclusive Details

Remember that awesome RV Baker Mayfield rented for the Cleveland Browns quarterbacks during training camp??

Lucky for crazy Browns fans, the mobile memorabilia is up for grabs ... if ya got at least an extra $200k lying around!!

The "QB RV" became a huge hit with the fans after it was featured in a segment on HBO's "Hard Knocks" earlier in the season. We're told Baker used 3 different RVs during training camp but this is the best one.

Baker, Tyrod Taylor and Brogan Roback would use it to take naps and eat snacks. Good times!

Well now, Neff Brothers RV in Lorain, Ohio -- the company that originally rented the RV out to Baker as part of his rookie hazing back in August -- confirms to TMZ Sports that the QB-mobile is on the market.

The company says they're accepting offers for the 2019 luxury Class “A” Forest River Georgetown 377XL motorhome -- valued at $195k -- complete with an autographed mini fridge AND the original renter's contract signed by Mr. Dangerous himself!!

Not only does the lucky bidder get the cool piece of Browns history, they get a whip with ALL the bells and whistles -- a Furion fireplace, Corian tile countertops, three slideouts, heated and massaging theater seating.

A rep for the company tells us they'll listen to ALL offers in order to get the whip to a rightful owner -- but if Mayfield is interested in buying it, they're down to work out a deal.

Hey, with the way he's been playing ... might be a good luck charm.