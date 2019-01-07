UFC's Tyron Woodley, I'll Smash Kamaru In March and Colby Covington In June

UFC's Tyron Woodley I'll Smash Kamaru In March ... and Colby In June

Tyron Woodley has a busy 2019 -- telling TMZ Sports the plan is to destroy Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March ... and then get back in the Octagon to face Colby Covington at UFC 238 in June.

Both Usman and Covington have been angling for a shot at Woodley's welterweight belt ever since Tyron smashed Darren Till at UFC 228 back in Sept. ... but it wasn't clear who was gonna get the first crack.

Tyron tells us he signed his deal to fight Usman on March 2 in Las Vegas -- and WHEN he gets the victory, the plan is to get right back into fight camp to prep for Covington.

Colby is currently the #1 ranked welterweight contender, Usman is #2.

We asked Tyron if he's got a fight strategy for Usman yet ... and shocker, it's violent.

Woodley is currently out in Hawaii where he's been shooting an episode of "Hawaii Five-0" ... and training with fellow UFC superstar Max Holloway.