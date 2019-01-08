Adrianne Haslet Undergoes 8-Hour Surgery ... Running Future In Jeopardy

Adrianne Haslet -- who lost her left leg in the '13 Boston Marathon bombing -- is recovering after undergoing an 8-hour surgery to rebuild her left side after being hit by a car on Saturday.

As we previously reported, Haslet -- who's been training for the 2019 Boston Marathon -- was hit while crossing the street around 7:15 PM by a driver making a left turn.

Haslet has undergone multiple procedures -- and says she's still pretty groggy after a major operation on Monday, where doctors "put in a bunch of metal plates and screws trying to rebuild ... because my entire left side was shattered."

She hasn't gone into specifics about her injuries -- but, obviously, it's bad.

Haslet says she's not certain if she'll be able to run again -- and admits she's too afraid to ask the doctors for a prognosis.

That said ... if there's anyone who's tough enough to bounce back from this tragedy -- it's Adrianne.

Remember, back in 2016 ... after she was fitted with a prosthetic leg, Haslet decided she was going to complete the Boston Marathon to prove as a way of turning tragedy into triumph.

Even Tom Brady was impressed at the time ... saying, "Adrianne thank you for being my inspiration!! #BostonStrong"