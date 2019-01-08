CC Sabathia Cleared to Work Out After Heart Surgery

CC Sabathia Cleared For Workouts ... After Dec. Heart Surgery

Great news for CC Sabathia ... the Yankees ace has been officially cleared to work out after undergoing heart surgery last month.

ICYMI --the Cy Young winner needed an angioplasty to unblock an artery back in December after experiencing acid reflux, heartburn and other symptoms.

At the time, team officials say Sabathia could have suffered a heart attack if he did not seek help.

The surgery was a success ... and after a follow-up stress test on Tuesday, the team announced Sabathia has been cleared to workout and resume baseball activities after.

Next up for Sabathia ... spring training in Tampa in 35 days.