Clemson Shades Drake After Stomping Alabama

The Drake Curse strikes again ... and this time, Clemson ain't letting him forget it!!

Remember, just a week before the National Championship game, the University of Alabama posted video featuring the rapper giving a motivational speech wearing a Bama sweatshirt.

Since Drake really has no affiliation with the team, everyone labeled him as a bandwagoner ... again ... since Bama was widely expected to crush Clemson easily in the title game.

But, that ain't what happened Monday night ... Clemson beat the dog snot out of the Tide in a 44 to 16 shalacking.

After the game, Clemson went to Twitter to take a shot at Drake ...

"Someone get this man a shirt with a Tiger Paw quick."

The "Drake Curse" is getting real steam -- just ask Kentucky basketball (no titles since 2012). Or, the Toronto Raptors (never been to the finals). Or, Conor McGregor (got beat up by Khabib).