Meghan Markle Shows Off Baby Bump, Keeps Up Royal Patron Duties

Two things really seem to make Meghan Markle crack a huge smile ... holding her ever-growing baby bump and helping others.

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles Thursday as she hit up St. Charles Hospital in west London, where she became a royal patron at Smart Works. It's an awesome charity ... they help unemployed and vulnerable women get back into the workplace.

Meghan -- who is about 6 months pregnant -- looked stunning in a black dress from the maternity brand, Hatch. She also sported a long, brown Oscar de la Renta coat.

Kensington Palace revealed Smart Works as just one of Meghan's several volunteering gigs. She's also taking over 2 of Queen Elizabeth's patronages -- at the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities -- and working with an animal welfare group.