Bears' Kicker Cody Parkey Ducking Social Media After Blown Field Goal

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey -- aka "doink doink" -- says he still feels HORRIBLE after that game-losing field goal in the playoffs ... which is why he's steering clear of Twitter.

The 26-year-old appeared on the "Today" show Friday morning and said he can still barely believe he missed that 43-yarder against the Eagles with time winding down in the 4th quarter.

"I'm disappointed," Parkey said ... "I let the fans, my teammates and the whole organization down."

“As a kicker, you live for those moments – I had a lot of confidence going into that kick…I’m disappointed.” @ChicagoBears kicker @CParkey36 on last Sunday night’s field goal that would’ve sent his team to the next playoff round pic.twitter.com/SEV87eKgs7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 11, 2019

"But, I'll continue to keep my head held high because football is what I do, it's not who I am."

Of course, Parkey was booed off the field after missing that kick -- and the hate online has been ruthless.

"I haven't been on social media or anything like that," Parkey said.

He added, "I feel worse than anybody about missing that kick because I wanted to make it more than anybody ... but at the end of the day, I'm gonna hold my head high."

We got Parkey leaving the show and asked him if he felt safe going back to Chicago -- and the good news, he doesn't seem worried.