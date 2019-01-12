'90 Day Fiance' Colt Files for Divorce Hours After Her Arrest

'90 Day Fiance' Colt Johnson Files for Divorce from Larissa After Fight and Arrest

The explosive fight between "90 Day Fiance" stars Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima led to bloody faces for both and her being arrested, then he capped it off by calling it quits on their marriage ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs ... Colt filed for divorce from Larissa Friday in Nevada, just hours after she was arrested for domestic battery. The volatile couple wed just seven months ago ... and it was her third arrest on domestic violence charges.

Colt's mom reportedly paid the divorce filing fee.

As we reported ... cops responded to a call from Larissa Thursday night after the 2 had a fight, and determined scratches she had on her stomach appeared to be self-inflicted. After talking to both of them, they decided to arrest her based on the evidence and her history.

She was held on a $3,000 bond.

The arrest followed Larissa and a '90 Day Fiance' blogger sharing a series of disturbing videos and posts early Friday chronicling the couple's bizarre night ... which allegedly stemmed from an argument when she discovered Colt had purchased porn.