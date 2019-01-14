Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Not Leaving Group, Says 'Sremm 4 Life'

Rae Sremmurd Everyone Relaaaaax ... Slim Jxmmi's Not Going Solo!!!

Rae Sremmurd is here to stay. That whole Slim Jxmmi ﻿episode hinting he was leaving the group? Chalk it up to just a squabble with his bro that is, apparently, water under the bridge now.

The Sremmurd-panic started when Slim went on a mini Twitter rant over the weekend ... saying he was no longer living the "SremmLife." He also strongly insinuated he was going solo when he tweeted he would "sink or swim by myself."

But, now our sources say Slim's not going anywhere and he'll remain half of the duo with his bro, Swae Lee.

It's unclear what exactly triggered the rant, other than some sort of brotherly squabble. We're told Slim and Swae are all good now.

So good, in fact, Slim posted a throwback pic of the duo and captioned it, "Sremm 4 Life."

Brothers. Even the famous ones get on each other's nerves.