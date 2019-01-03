Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Involved in Bloody Street Brawl in New Zealand

Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Involved in Bloody Street Brawl ... One Man Stabbed

Exclusive Video

One half of Rae Sremmurd got into a street fight in New Zealand that ended with someone getting stabbed and rushed to the hospital.

Slim Jxmmi and other members of the hip-hop duo's crew were reportedly walking in downtown Auckland Thursday afternoon when the brawl broke out. It allegedly started over someone recording video of the group.

In this video, you can see Slim on the ground wrestling with several people -- one of whom seems to be a woman -- while fists fly in the background. There's one huge guy, possibly a bodyguard, throwing haymakers.

Witnesses say they heard a bottle break in the skirmish and saw someone wielding it as a weapon. Jxmmi was seen afterward talking to police with blood on his body, and one person was reportedly taken to the Auckland City Hospital with stab wounds.

It's unclear who that person was or who did the stabbing, and there's no sign of Swae Lee in the altercation.

Police are investigating, but so far no arrests have been made.