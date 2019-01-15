Atlanta Falcons DE Takkarist McKinley Detained By Police, Mental Evaluation

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley was detained by police in L.A. on Tuesday and is undergoing a mental evaluation following an incident at a hotel ... TMZ Sports has learned.
McKinley was with a friend at a high-end hotel around noon when something happened and the friend became concerned about McKinley's well-being. We're told the friend called police for help.
We're told cops spoke with McKinley who agreed it was in his best interest to get help -- and he cooperated and left with police. We're told McKinley was NOT arrested or booked for any crime.
The 23-year-old was selected in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of UCLA and had a solid rookie season for the Falcons -- posting 20 tackles and 6 sacks.
McKinley famously brought a framed picture of his late grandmother to the stage at the NFL Draft and explained that he had made a promise to her on her deathbed that he would make it to the NFL.
Story developing ...