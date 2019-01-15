Saquon Barkley Sees Great NFL Future For Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray Will Have Great NFL Career ... Says Saquon Barkley

EXCLUSIVE

Should the Giants draft Kyler Murray to replace Eli Manning??

Saquon Barkley ain't so sure about all that -- "that's above my pay grade," he says -- but the Giants superstar DOES think Kyler's got a huge NFL career ahead of him regardless.

"I got to personally play with him in The Opening in high school -- I played 7-on-7 with him. So, I know what he's about and I know how talented he is."

Kyler's made headlines the last few days while still pondering whether or not he wants to play in the NFL or in the MLB (where he was the Oakland As' first-round pick last summer).

But, Barkley clearly thinks the dude's got a future with the shield -- saying he's just as talented as other first-round prospects like Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock.

"I think there's a lot of talented quarterbacks in the class and all those guys have a great future."

We also spoke with Barkley about Antonio Brown ... and he says it's a no-brainer the Giants should go after him at all costs.

"I think that's an easy answer -- anybody would want to play with him."

Sooo ... Kyler, Saquon, Odell and A.B. in NYC in 2019?!?!

Crazier things have happened ...