New York Giants Saquon Barkley You get $100, You Get $100!!!

New York Giants Saquon Barkley Hands Out $100 Bills Outside Nightclub

New York Giant's running back, Saquon Barkley is spreading his good fortune -- literally -- by passing out hundred dollar bills like they were playing cards at a blackjack table.

Barkley, who's up for Pepsi's Rookie of the Year, was at Red Rabbit nightclub Friday night in New York City, and he cheerfully doled out $100 bills to folks waiting in line in the freezing cold to get inside.

Barkley is reportedly pulling in $31.2 million over 4 years. Not bad for a 21-year-old.

#spreadingthewealth.