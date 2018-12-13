Eric Dickerson Rooting Against Saquon Barkley to Break Rookie Records!

Eric Dickerson Rooting for Saquon Barkley to Break My Records? ... Hell No!!

Here's some real talk from Eric Dickerson ...

With Saquon Barkley getting super close to breaking some of his cherished NFL rookie rushing records, we asked E.D. if he's rooting for the NY Giants stud to take his #1 spot.

The answer was about as honest as it gets ...

"HELL NO!!!"

Don't get it twisted, Dickerson tells TMZ Sports he loves Barkley and thinks he's a great player -- but "You wanna keep them records!"

Saquon has already racked up 1,753 total yards from scrimmage -- creeping on E.D.'s rookie record, 2,212.

Barkley also has 12 games with 100 yards from scrimmage -- 1 game shy of tying Eric's rookie record (13).

But, what about the old saying, "Records are made to be broken?"

"People who don't have records say that," Dickerson replied.

"When you have records, you don't want 'em broken. When you get to my age, you want to hold on to them as long as you can!"

One record Barkley probably won't touch is his rookie rushing record -- 1,808. Saquon only has 1,124 at the moment with only 3 games left in the regular season.

He'd need to average 228 yards per game over the next 3 ... so, Eric can rest easy on that.