Saquon Barkley is Already Better Than Zeke AND Gurley, Says Victor Cruz

It's only been 13 games ... but Giants star rookie Saquon Barkley is ALREADY the best running back in the NFL -- so says Victor Cruz.

Of course, the ex-NY star is super biased ... dude still bleeds Giants blue -- but he tells us there's no doubt in his mind Saquon tops Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley in the RB ranks.

"He's No. 1 in my opinion. He's done the most with less this year. So, he's a phenomenal player."

Cruz didn't stop there ... he says the Giants RB is HANDS DOWN the Rookie of the Year AND deserves a spot in the Pro Bowl.

We also asked Victor about Eli Manning ... and Cruz says he's still ride-or-die for the QB -- saying the team should roll with him AGAIN as their starter in 2019.