Arctic Monkeys Drummer Matt Helders Files For Divorce ... From Wife Breana Helders

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders is calling it quits on his marriage ... we've learned he just filed for divorce from his wife.

Matt filed docs Wednesday to divorce his wife Breana McDow Helders, after just over two years of marriage. The couple got hitched in Italy back in June 2016. They have a 3-year-old daughter, Amelia Darling, together. It's unclear what led to the split.

Matt and Breanna started dating way back in 2011, and they got engaged in 2013 before tying the knot in Europe.

Matt is one of the founding members of the indie rock band, and he's recorded six studio albums with the Arctic Monkeys. The band has also been nominated for five Grammy Awards.

It seems Matt is going solo in more ways than one ... because back in October, the drummer, vocalist and songwriter announced plans for a solo album.