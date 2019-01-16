Nick Chubb Colin Cowherd's Wrong ... Browns WILL Make Playoffs In 2019

Nick Chubb Says Colin Cowherd's Wrong, Browns WILL Make Playoffs In 2019

EXCLUSIVE

Nick Chubb's got a message for Colin Cowherd and every other Browns doubter ... WE ARE MAKING THE PLAYOFFS NEXT SEASON!!!

Of course, Cowherd -- who's had a consistent (and quasi-friendly) beef with star QB Baker Mayfield -- strongly disagrees ... tellin' us just a couple days ago the Browns ain't getting into the 2019 dance.

But, Chubb thinks the FS1 star is wrong ... and tells TMZ Sports straight-up, "Yeah, we will [make the playoffs]. We will."

Chubb's got a good case ... he turned into a star running back ... Baker's an elite QB talent -- AND new head coach Freddie Kitchens seems poised to turn the whole thing around.

We also talked to Chubb about who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors next month ... Chubb says it won't be him -- and ya gotta hear why he thinks Baker will be the pick over Saquon Barkley.

There's more ... Chubb also talks about his stellar high school shot put career (he won a state title back in 2014) and if he thinks he could've made the Olympics!