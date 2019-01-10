Colin Cowherd Browns Ain't Making Playoffs In '19

Colin Cowherd Says Browns Ain't Making Playoffs In 2019

EXCLUSIVE

Colin Cowherd says there's a lot to like about Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns next season ... BUT THEY AIN'T MAKING THE POSTSEASON!

Colin and the Browns QB have an interesting relationship -- remember, they sparred on the FS1 star's show back in June ... and Mayfield still takes shots at him on Twitter now and then.

Now, after Baker's sensational rookie season (he broke the rookie TD record) we asked Colin if he's punched his ticket on the Browns hype train going into 2019.

"I don't dislike Baker," Colin told us at LAX ... "I actually think there's a lot that's incredibly charming."

On the positive side ...

"I think he's a gamer. I think he's tough, really accurate."

On the negative side ...

"I think there's a lot of nonsense, he needs to grow up."

As far as playoffs go, Colin told us not to go crazy -- saying, "They'll win games. They have too many good players."

But, they ain't gonna beat the Steelers and they ain't makin' the playoffs.

The Browns are coming off their best season in years -- with a 7-8-1 record -- and got REAL close to sneaking into the playoffs this year.

Stay tuned ...