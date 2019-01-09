Baker Mayfield Going to Bat For CA Fire & Shooting Victims

Baker Mayfield Goes to Bat for California Fire, Shooting Victims

Baker Mayfield will be hittin' dingers for a cause this weekend ... signing on to join Christian Yelich, Charlie Sheen and more in a celeb softball game to raise money for CA fire and shooting victims.

Yelich -- along with Ryan Braun, Mitch Moustakas and Jared Goff -- created the California Strong campaign in the wake of the recent tragedies. They're all from California and decided it was their duty to help out.

Besides launching a website and partnering with the YMCA, the guys decided to host a celeb softball game to help raise money for people affected by the Borderline shooting in Thousand Oaks and the wildfires that ravaged the state.

It's all going down at Pepperdine University on Sunday, January 13 -- featuring huge names like Reggie Miller, Justin Turner, Mira Sorvino, Camille Kostek, Rob Riggle and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The cause hits home for Yelich ... who told us last month he would consider donating his MVP trophy to his old hot spot, the Borderline Bar, where 12 people were killed in November.

Props to all involved.