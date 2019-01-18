Devon Still's Daughter Leah's New Health Scare ... NOT CANCER!

Devon Still Says Leah's New Health Scare Is Not Cancer!

Great news for Devon Still and his family -- the ex-NFL player's daughter, Leah, is IN THE CLEAR after doctors feared her recent medical scans showed signs of cancer.

You know her story ... Leah has bravely battled and "beat up cancer" ever since she was diagnosed with stage-4 neuroblastoma in June of 2014. She's been cancer-free for 4 years.

But recently, doctors found something suspicious during one of her checkups -- and ran several tests to see if her cancer had returned.

Devon had asked for prayers for Leah and the family -- and this week, they got the good news ... IT'S NOT CANCER!!

Still documented the whole process on his YouTube channel. It's a raw experience, especially when he asks Leah if she's willing to fight cancer again, to which she responds:

"Yeah, I will. It's just that I don't want to lose my life."

Leah was a champ throughout the entire MIBG scan procedure -- which, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is "used for localization of known or suspected neuroectodermally derived tumors."

The Stills got the best news this week ... and Devon let Leah adorably share the awesome update.

"Guess what, guys? We got good news. Uh huh! The scans were clear. Mhm! Thank you, everybody, for praying for me."

Leah stays undefeated!!