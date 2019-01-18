Prince Philip Gets New Land Rover After Crash, Contacts Accident Victims

Prince Philip Contacts Accident Victims ... Gets New SUV Delivery

10:05 AM PT -- Prince Phillip went to a hospital on Friday to get an additional check-up, on a doctor's advice ... according to the Palace. They described it as a "precautionary" visit, and say it confirmed he suffered no injuries whatsoever. Miraculous.

Also, we're told the Prince reached out to the 2 women who were injured in the other vehicle, and "well wishes" were exchanged.

So British. Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, is STILL hell-bent on driving himself because he already has a brand new SUV ... less than 24 hours after flipping his last Land Rover.

The Duke of Edinburgh got his new ride delivered Friday to the Royal family's Sandringham Estate. Looks like he got the same model -- a Land Rover Freelander -- as the one he wrecked a day earlier, not far from Sandringham.

Philip was behind the wheel Thursday when he collided with a Kia, flipping his Land Rover on its side.

The other car had a 9-month-old inside, but fortunately the baby was unharmed. The driver and her passenger suffered some cuts and a broken wrist.

The shocker, of course, is that 97-YEAR-OLD Philip somehow walked away uninjured.

With the new delivery, it seems like Prince William's and Prince Harry's granddad isn't ready to give up his keys just yet. However, one of Philip's friends told People the Prince would stop driving, reluctantly, if he's advised to do so.

Drive at your own risk, U.K. residents.

Originally Published -- 9:28 AM PST