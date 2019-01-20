Cops Visit Blac Chyna After Caller Claims She Was Drunk, Neglecting Dream

Blac Chyna Cops Called to Home ... After Claim She Was Drunk & Neglecting Dream

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna had the LAPD at her home after a call came in alleging Chyna was intoxicated and neglecting her child.

Law enforcement sources tell us an anonymous person called in Sunday night and stated Chyna was drunk at her home. The caller claimed Chyna was in such bad shape, she couldn't properly care for her daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Cops went to Chyna's house and determined everything was fine, nobody was drunk, and Dream was being properly cared for. There was also a nanny at the home.

Sources close to the situation tell us earlier in the night, Chyna got in a fight with a member of her glam team and the incident may have triggered the call to cops.

As we reported -- Chyna allegedly threw a drink at "Love & Hip Hop" star Alexis Skyy last week -- in response to Skyy hanging out with Rob Kardashian. Rob posted a video of Skyy at his home just a couple days later.

We reached out to a rep for Chyna ... so far, no word back.