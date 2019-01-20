Kimora Lee Simmons Parking Spot Brouhaha Leads to Alleged Shoving Match

Kimora Lee Simmons Gets In Alleged Scuffle Over Parking Spot

EXCLUSIVE

Kimora Lee Simmons allegedly went to battle with another driver over a primo parking spot, and in the end ... they both ended up going to the cops.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Russell Simmons' ex-wife got into a dispute with a woman last week in a FedEx store parking lot in L.A., and it got physical. We're told the ladies were arguing over a spot and shoved each other before Kimora took off.

The cops were called by the other woman -- who filed a battery report against Kimora -- but later in the day ... Simmons contacted police and filed one of her own against the lady.

We're told cops are looking into it and plan to pull surveillance footage of the incident.

We reached out to Kimora ... no word back, so far.