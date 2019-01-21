112's Slim Kanye's In A Great Place Spiritually ... Gospel Music Collab?!?

Kanye West Collabing With 112 on Christian Music, Says Singer Slim

Kanye West ﻿could soon be dropping some new music with a totally different vibe ... this according to 112 crooner Slim.

Slim came on "TMZ Live" Monday and strongly hinted at a Christian music collab between 112 and Yeezy ... telling us Kanye is in a good place spiritually and suggesting new tunes could be on the way from the "musical genius."

As you know, Kanye surprised Kim Kardashian Saturday night with a serenade from 112 ... and it sounds like the musicians did more than just rehash old hits.

Slim says he and Mike chopped it up with Kanye about religion, spirituality and music ... adding they were playing around with different songs to make them sound "Christian."

Watch ... Slim says there's a definite connection between 112 and Ye, and he explains why their collab could bring more kids into church.