Tiki Barber Slays In Red Thigh Highs In 'Kinky Boots' Debut

Ex-NFL star Tiki Barber made his Broadway debut in "Kinky Boots" this weekend -- dancing and singing in a pair of red thigh-highs ... and he slaaaaayyyyyyed.

The former New York Giants running back played Don the foreman in the Broadway play, which required him to flex his vocal range and hit a high note in one of the songs.

Look, he's no Celine Dion -- but he was pretty good ... and the crowd loved it. Dude even got his own bouquet of roses at the end of the performance.

Don't fret if you missed the show -- Tiki's run on Broadway goes until March.

And, get this -- the music and lyrics for the show were written by Cyndi Lauper!

Barber isn't the first NFL star to take his talents to the stage ... Eddie George has become a big-time actor and even starred in "Chicago" a few years back.

And, yeah, that was also Eddie on Sunday's episode of "Magnum P.I."