Lil Pump Scores $10k Custom Soda Machine from Exotic Pop

Lil Pump's thirsty, and now he's got sodas from all around the world to quench his thirst ... thanks to his very own, one-of-a-kind vending machine.

The "Butterfly Doors" rapper's been showing off his new customized soda dispenser from Exotic Pop, which is a prototype that comes with an Apple TV installed ... so he can rock out while he pops out.

Charleston Wilson, the owner of the Houston-based beverage company, tells TMZ ... Pump started hitting up their location outside of L.A. a while back for rare flavors, but inquired about getting his own machine a couple months ago.

Wilson says because LP's been such a great brand ambassador for Exotic Pop, the company decided to gift him the customized pop machine this week. We're told it contains sodas from Japan, Poland, Canada and more ... and costs around $10,000.

Lil Pump's also in talks about getting his own soda too.

BTW, he's not the only rapper affiliated with the brand ... Drake, Migos, Lil Yachty and Soulja Boy are also fans and customers.