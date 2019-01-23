Chris Hansen Catches Break in Bad Checks Case ... Prosecutors Drop Charges

'To Catch a Predator' Host Chris Hansen's Larceny Case Dropped

EXCLUSIVE

Chris Hansen ﻿is off the hook for allegedly bouncing checks -- which got him arrested in Connecticut -- because prosecutors dropped the charges ... TMZ has learned.

The former host of "To Catch a Predator" came up with the nearly $13,000 he owed to a mom-and-pop shop in Stamford, CT ... according to the court. As a result, prosecutors decided to drop the whole matter.

As we've reported ... Hansen was arrested and booked for larceny after allegedly bouncing 2 checks to the store owners.

Hansen’s attorney, Philip Russell, tells TMZ … Chris was in court Wednesday for a hearing, but he didn't have to plead to any charges after paying his debt in full.

As for when Hansen settled the tab, we'd assume he paid up after his arrest -- but when we posed that question to the court clerk we got a "no comment."