Nikki Bella Down For Wine Date ... With Henry Cejudo!!!

Get those Hikki Cejudella shirts ready ... Nikki Bella just responded to Henry Cejudo's public courting attempts -- and says she's down for a wine date with the UFC champ!!!
ICYMI ... Cejudo's been shooting his shot with Bella all week after meeting her on his flight to NYC for his fight with T.J. Dillashaw last weekend.
In fact -- Cejudo told us he's developed SUCH a crush on the WWE superstar -- he's down to get in the squared circle with her ex-BF, John Cena, to win her love!!
Now, Nikki's responding -- and it's good news for Henry ...
"I said I'd send him some Belle Radici [wine]. Maybe I'll have some wine with him one day -- or, I don't know. We'll see!"
And, hey ... if it doesn't work out -- Brie Bella says her husband Daniel Bryan has the biggest man crush on Henry -- and will take him out if Nikki won't!!!
Speaking of Brie and Daniel -- Bella says they're laser-focused on adding a 2nd child to their family.
"We're working on it -- we're having a lot of fun working on it!"
They already have a daughter -- Birdie Joe -- who was born in May 2017.