Danielle Bregoli Bhad Bhillboard ... Catch Me Talking S*** on Sunset Strip!!!

Danielle Bregoli Getting Augmented Reality Billboard in Los Angeles

EXCLUSIVE

Danielle Bregoli is the face of a new augmented reality billboard promoting her Snapchat series ... and the interactive ad features Danielle talking all kinds of smack ... on you!

The first of its kind, "Bhad Bhillboard" is a sight to behold -- in the heart of L.A.'s Sunset Strip -- and hear, thanks to the AR technology that brings Danielle to life on your phone.

Here's how it works ... Snapchatters scan the Snapcode at the bottom of the billboard, which unlocks a prompt, the advertisement comes to life and Bhad Bhabie starts running her mouth!

Sources familiar with the production tell us there are more than 15 videos of BB calling out passersby, oncoming traffic, dog walkers and more ... and as you can see in the teaser, Danielle's trash talk is in fine form!

Danielle's Snapchat series "Bringing Up Bhabie" premieres Feb. 4 ... and we're told the 12-episode show gives an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at the 15-year-old's rise to stardom.

As for the billboard ... it's great entertainment for anyone walking the Strip, and L.A. traffic should give drivers plenty of time to check it out.