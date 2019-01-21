Danielle Bregoli Blowing Up Makeup Game W/ Huge $ales Own Beauty Line Coming?!?

Danielle Bregoli's Makeup Endorsement Deal Already Bringing in Huge Sales

EXCLUSIVE

Danielle Bregoli ﻿appears on the fast track for getting her own line of makeup and beauty products ... because we've learned her new endorsement deal she has with CopyCat Beauty is already generating tons of sales!!!

CopyCat Beauty tells TMZ ... with Danielle pushing their products, first-day sales reached over $500,000 and the company had more than a half-million hits on its website. We're told Danielle will likely get her own makeup line in the near future!

Yeah, Bhad Bhabie has some major pull!

We broke the story ... Danielle signed a 6-month endorsement deal with CopyCat, which is paying her $900,000 plus a percentage of sales ... and it turns out she wasn't lying when she told us she was gonna take the company straight to the top!

Sources close to Danielle tell us she's hoping her endorsement success carries over into her Snapchat series --premiering Feb. 4 -- which could lead to another season and even more dough!

Seems the 15-year-old has the Midas touch ... Danielle also banked $1 mil on her 25-city tour, and her single "Hi Bich" went certified gold!

Bottom line ... it's good to be Bhad.