Chris Webber Says Warriors Starters Would Beat East All-Star Starters

Could the Golden State Warriors starting 5 *actually* single-handedly beat the Eastern Conference All-Star starters?!?!
You better believe it ... so says Chris Webber, who tells TMZ Sports the Dubs are just too damn good to lose that fantasy matchup.
The 2019 All-Star game starters were announced Thursday night ... here's the East:
-- Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard and Kemba Walker
Here's the Warriors starting lineup:
-- Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Boogie Cousins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green
Webber does a great job breaking down why the Eastern Conference All-Stars would LOSE if they took the court against the Warriors ... and he's pretty damn confident about it.
Of course, Webber used to play for the Warriors -- but there's no bias here. Webber's hittin' us with truth bombs.
As for the Western Conference All-Stars ... here's how that team looks:
-- LeBron, KD, Steph Curry, James Harden and Paul George.
That's scary.
We also got C-Webb's take on the Warriors ditching the White House for a meeting with Barack Obama ... and he does a great job explaining this one too.