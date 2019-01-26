Trace Cyrus Attacks Women Who Criticized Fiancee Photo on Insta

Trace Cyrus Attacks Women Who Criticized Photo of His Fiancee on Instagram

Trace Cyrus went wild on his female followers after some of them reported him to Instagram as a porn peddler, for posting a pic of his fiancee.

Miley's older brother posted a pic of Lauren Sanders with his hand on her neck, and some clearly took issue by contacting the social media service. Trace launched, saying, "F*** ALL U JEALOUS GIRLS REPORTING MY PIC OF MY BAE!!!"

He went on ... "If you're not happy with your look then f*** do something about it!!! Go to the gym, learn to do your makeup properly, find out about fashions that fit your body type."

Trace didn't stop there ... "There's so much that can be done. But don't go hating on my girl because she's hot!! There was nothing wrong with the picture I had posted."

Instagram deleted the pic from his account and Trace blamed his female critics ... "So many of u miserable girls out there f***ing flagged it so it got taken down!! I believe every woman can be beautiful but JEALOUSLY & lack of confidence in yourselves makes u all look disgusting."