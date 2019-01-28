Blac Chyna and Boyfriend Kid Buu Get in Violent Fight in Hawaii

Blac Chyna, BF Kid Buu Violent Fight in Hawaii ... Cops Called

Blac Chyna's Hawaiian holiday went to hell fast, after paramedics and cops showed up at her hotel because of a physical fight between Chyna and her new boyfriend ... TMZ has learned.

We're told at around 5 AM, Chyna and Kid Buu were in their hotel room at the Four Seasons in Honolulu when they got in a heated argument. We're told Chyna accused Kid Buu of cheating, and just before 7 AM it turned violent.

We're told Chyna scratched Kid Buu, and our sources say he then slammed her against the wall several times and choked her.

Someone called 911, and cops and paramedics arrived on scene.

Chyna was not taken to the hospital and, as far as we know, no one was seriously hurt.

As for Kid Buu, he left the hotel and posted in Spanish ... translation -- "Don't f**k with me, I'm a grown man." He followed it up with a homophobic slur.